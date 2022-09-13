Mark Cuban Open to Dallas Mavs Participating in NBA In-Season Tournament

The NBA is progressing towards including an in-season tournament in part of the 2023-24 regular season calendar. It remains to be seen what the incentives will be to entice participation from teams and players.

An old interview that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban participated in Featured comments stating the team may “sit out” of an in-season tournament if it were to become integrated into the regular NBA calendar.

“In terms of in season tournament, I’m not a fan. I can see the Mavs not participating at all or resting our best players,” Cuban said. “Until they give me one of those [The Larry O’Brien Trophy] the prize is the prize.”

