Mark Cuban Hits The Basketball Court

One of the biggest surprises of the last NBA season was the success of the Dallas Mavericks.

Fans of the team have been expecting big things from them for years, but they were often middling and sat towards the center of the Western Conference.

However, the Squad came alive in a huge way in 2021-22 and eventually charged into the Playoffs and even made the Western Conference Finals.

The team was in fine form, especially its leader, Luka Doncic.

Mark Cuban putting in WORK! How many NBA team owners do we see working like this 👀 (via lethalshooter/IG) pic.twitter.com/U836RJJ3pN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 16, 2022

But did you know that the team’s owner, Mark Cuban, can hoop too?

The Billionaire was Balling the other day, taking practice shots in the team’s gym and Landing them all.

No one should expect to see Cuban suiting up for the Mavs any time soon, but this video is proof that the guy doesn’t just love his team, he loves basketball as a whole.

Cuban On The Court

Cuban is one of the most enthusiastic team owners in the league.

Sure, he doesn’t dance like Steve Ballmer, but he is almost always sitting courtside and cheering on his guys.

Cuban obviously really adores the game of basketball.

Lately, Cuban has had a lot more reasons to celebrate the sport because his team has been rising through the ranks.

They have just lost one of their star players, Jalen Brunson, but they also gained Christian Wood and JaVale McGee and they enter the new season in a stronger state than they’ve had in years.

Doncic has been playing in the EuroBasket tournament Overseas and looks physically fit, toned, and ready to burst into the new season in a huge way.

With Doncic leading the way, the Mavs could be better than ever.

This means that Cuban will be cheering a lot more.