Mark Consuelos looks pocket-sized next to ex-NBA pros

Mark Consuelos looked pint-sized next to former basketball stars Jason Collins and Jarron Collins.

The 5-foot-8 actor posted a series of photos with 7-foot-tall Jason and 6-foot-11 Jarron, commenting on the extraordinary height difference in his caption.

“Former Soccer player vs former basketball players,” the “All My Children” actor wrote alongside photos of himself with the ex-NBA players, including one where he held out his fists as if he was about to get into a Brawl and others of himself staring up at the twins.

“not sure why I have my fists up.. I was concerned they were going to put me in a Bjorne,” he added in the post on Wednesday.

The “Riverdale” star’s fans didn’t hold back in the comments when writing about the 15-inch height difference.





Consuelos looked up at the tall twins. instasuelos/Instagram



Consuelos looked up at the tall twins. instasuelos/Instagram Up Next

Close Cox claims the Bravo star allegedly “used her status, educational…

“Wow! That photo looks like they shrunk you, and you want to fight them for it 😂,” one user wrote.

“You like a little kid next to them 🤣🤣,” someone else simply put it.

“This is hilarious. I’ve never known you to be short. It looks like Honey, I Shrank the Kids or Incredible Shrinking Woman,” another fan chimed in.

Fans were quick to point out the drastic height difference. GC Images

“Looks like they could put you in their pocket!” someone else joked.

Consuelos’ wife Kelly Ripa supported her hubby and commented, “Action figure vibes 😍.”

The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host, 52, recently gushed about their strong marriage after becoming empty nesters.

“There were Moments when I was like, ‘We’re going to be that couple: Our third child goes to college, and we get divorced because this is it,'” she told People last month..

“We fought for our marriage when it would have been easier to quit and throw in the towel.”

The couple tied the knot in May 1996 and share three kids: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19.