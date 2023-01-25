Mark Claburn Named Superintendent of the Year by the North Texas Golf Course Superintendents Association

Tierra Verde Golf Club Superintendent Mark Claburn was named the Winner of the AC and Garry Bearden Superintendent of the Year Award by the North Texas Golf Course Superintendents Association (NTGCSA) at its annual Awards Banquet in January.

In addition to his role as superintendent at Tierra Verde, Claburn serves as the superintendent of golf course maintenance for the entire golf division, where he oversees the superintendents at the other three City of Arlington golf courses.

Claburn managed Tierra Verde’s three-month renovation last summer, which included greens restoration and transition to new Champions bermudagrass greens, new bunkers, brush clearing, sodding and other course improvements. The course re-opened on schedule last October and has since received high acclaim from both golfers and the golf media.

“We are thrilled to see Mark recognized by his industry peers with this prestigious honor,” said Greg Durante, golf services manager. “Mark continues to prove himself as an outstanding asset to our operation through his commitment in providing an exceptional product for the customers of Tierra Verde and his leadership and guidance at our other city courses as well.”

His commitment to environmental excellence is evidenced by his passion for the Audubon International program. Tierra Verde was the first golf course in Texas and the first Municipal course in the world to be certified as an Audubon Signature Sanctuary. Claburn leads many tours annually to special interest groups outlining the Audubon Program and the environmental Stewardship efforts at Tierra Verde.

Claburn also works closely with the Agronomy staff of the PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour and Texas Rangers Golf Club in advance of the club hosting the Veritex Bank Championship in Arlington each spring.

Since 1972, the NTGCSA has honored one deserving individual with the Superintendent of the Year Award. Recommendation letters are submitted each September to a committee comprised of the past five award winners, as well as two current North Texas GCSA Board members who evaluate all the submissions before presenting a slate of candidates to the general NTGCSA membership for a vote.

There are nearly 200 superintendent members in the NTGCSA. There were 10 superintendents Nominated for this year’s award and 3 Finalists that the membership voted on. Other Finalists included Neil Packard of Dallas National Golf Club and Jim Osborne of TPC Craig Ranch.

Claburn has been with the City of Arlington’s Parks and Recreation department since 2004.

Golf, City Council District 2

News, Parks & Recreation