Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards Doubtful for Monday Night Football vs. Saints

The Ravens will likely be without their top tight end, top running back and top wide receiver against a stingy Saints defense on Monday Night Football.

Tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee) and running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and are doubtful to play in New Orleans, per the final injury report.

The Ravens will also be without wide receiver Rashod Bateman, who has elected to undergo season-ending foot surgery.

Andrews and Edwards had extra time to rest and recover after playing on Thursday Night Football last week and Monday Night Football this week. A bye week is up next, so they would get more than two weeks of rest if they don’t play against the Saints. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Saturday that Andrews is “progressing well.”

Andrews leads the Ravens in receptions (42), receiving yards (488), and receiving touchdowns (five). Edwards has been Baltimore’s chief ball carrier in the two games since returning from last year’s knee injury. The Ravens are going up the Saints’ No. 10-ranked defense, which just pitched a shutout against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“We pour everything into this game, and then we get a chance to get some guys back fully healthy for the home stretch, I think that will be big,” Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said Friday.

“We’re really excited about the guys stepping up. It’s all about the opportunity. Don’t think for a second that these guys won’t step up and take advantage of that opportunity that’s in front of them.”