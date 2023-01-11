Marjory Stoneman Douglas Boys Soccer Honors 7 Seniors in Dominant Win – Parkland Talk

By: Matt Rothman

Marjory Stoneman Douglas boys soccer continues their incredible season with a 5-0 win over South Plantation High School on Tuesday.

It was also senior night for the Eagles, who honored seven players: Victor Batista, Shadi Buchanan, Tomer Yair, Robbie Alhadeff, Robert Hugus, Joaquin Gonzalez, and Mauricio Jimenez.

“As co-captain with Joaquin Gonzalez, we made sure to always enforce the idea of ​​one game at a time and not to look too far into the future,” said Yair. “As a senior class, we have been very successful as we have all learned from our Mistakes from previous seasons and leading the team as we all have experience in very competitive games.”

Yair continues to shine offensively. He scored his eighth season goal and picked up two assists. Alhadeff, Gonzalez, Aquiles Yibirin, and Jonah Burke scored goals in the win.

MSD is now 9-2 this year which is the best start to a season since 2017-18. Next, the Eagles will play Park Vista High School on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6 pm The Cobras are 5-5-1 this year and settled for a 1-1 tie in the only meeting last year.

