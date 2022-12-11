Marjory Stoneman Douglas Boys Soccer Extends Winning Streak to 5 – Parkland Talk

By: Matt Rothman

Marjory Stoneman Douglas boys soccer continues to be one of the hottest teams in Broward County after a pair of victories this week.

Not only did MSD get their Revenge on Coral Glades, who knocked them out of the postseason a season, they handed St. Thomas Aquinas their first loss this season on Thursday.

The Eagles had a pair of goaltenders record shutouts this week. Andrew McBride had one against the Jaguars before Victor Batista recorded a shutout against St. Thomas.

Tomas Yeir and Soren Chris Jacobson had goals against Coral Glades, and Yeir added the only score against St. Thomas. Jayveer Selvarai and Henrique Smith recorded assists as the Eagles won five of their first six games for the second straight season.

Next, MSD will play Pembroke Pines Charter on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 pm They come into the game with a record of 5-1 but lost 4-1 in the only meeting a season ago.

Send your news to Parkland’s #1 Award-Winning News Source, Parkland Talk. Don’t miss reading Coral Springs Talk, Margate Talkand Tamarac Talk.