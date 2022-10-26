Marjory Stoneman Douglas Boys Golf Wins District Championship; Girls Finish 2nd – Parkland Talk

By: Matt Rothman

It took an extra hole, but the Marjory Stoneman Douglas boys’ golf team was crowned District Champions Monday at the Country Club of Coral Springs.

With five schools competing, TJ Thompson also won the District Championship individually after shooting a 68 (-2). After the Eagles finished tied with Boca Raton Community High School, the two teams went to a playoff. Thompson faced off against Alex Heard from Boca Raton, and after both players birdied the first hole, he recorded a par on the second to take the Championship.

Dylan Marrone had the second-best score for MSD with a 72 (+2). Jayden Thurasingham, Josh Lieberman, and Ryan Shimony also competed for the Eagles, who will now turn their attention to Regionals.

The girl’s team played at Southwinds and finished in second place by four strokes behind West Boca Raton Community High School. Cynthia Liu scored best for the Eagles with a 76. Ella Mamane, Samantha Schwartz, Sophia Alcaala-Marks, and Stella Marvel contributed to the second-place finish.

For two of them, they are freshmen, so I’m proud of their performance the first time out,” said Head Coach Devin Schaller. “Everyone persevered through each shot and played until the end. We’re happy we made it to the next round.”

Next, MSD will compete in Regionals on Tuesday, November 1, at Boca Raton Golf and Racquet Club, while the girls will compete on Monday, October 31.

Send your news to Parkland’s #1 Award-Winning News Source, Parkland Talk. Don’t miss reading Coral Springs Talk, Margate Talkand Tamarac Talk.