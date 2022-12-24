Marjory Stoneman Douglas Boys Basketball Wins 9 of First 10 Games – Parkland Talk

By: Matt Rothman

The wins continue to come for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas boys basketball team.

Despite suffering their first season loss on Dec. 15 against unbeaten Cypress Bay High School, the Eagles responded with three straight wins this week to improve to 9-1 after beating Nova, Monarch, and Cooper City High School.

Head Coach Teddy Lyons has loved the effort this past week and has emphasized how important a strong start to the season is.

“We have grown together through the start of the season,” Lyons said. “We approach every day trying to get better, and I feel like we have. We played really well this week and pulled out some tough and gritty wins against some good teams.”

Leading the way offensively has been Damerius Summers. He is averaging 22 points per game and 12 rebounds, while Jalen Phnag is scoring 14 points a game with five assists and four steals. Even Jenkins and Nicholas Fraizer continue to play well, averaging a combined 17 points, while Fraizer has done a tremendous job of spreading the floor and knocking down three-pointers.

Coach Lyons has also been extremely impressed with freshman Kevin Thomas. While he is still getting used to the varsity level, Thomas has improved game-by-game and has been embraced by the team. Also, Coach Lyons has established great Chemistry with his new Assistant Coach Shaune Cannon.

“Myself and our group are incredibly happy to have Coach Shaune Cannon with us,” Lyons added. “No doubt he’s a head coach in this county. We have all benefited from his knowledge of the game and the way he relates to the kids. He’s helped me greatly with his presence. I couldn’t be happier to have him with us.”

The Eagles will get some much-needed rest before competing on Dec. 29-30 when they face Westwood Christian High School (Miami) and Pembroke Pines Charter.

MSD Returns to regular season play on Tuesday, Jan. 10, against South Broward High School.

