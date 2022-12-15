Marjory Stoneman Douglas Boys Basketball Improves to 6-0 Before Showdown With Undefeated Cypress Bay – Parkland Talk

By: Matt Rothman

Marjory Stoneman Douglas boys basketball’s incredible start to the season continued Tuesday Night in their 75-53 win over Flanagan High School.

The Eagles have started 6-0 for the third time since 2005-06 and head into a Matchup against unbeaten Cypress Bay High School in their next game.

“I like that we have taken care of business,” Head Coach Teddy Lyons said. “The start last year wasn’t what we wanted it to be, but we are winning games we are supposed to win. Now we get ready to go into Cypress Bay. They have been playing really good basketball on both ends of the court.

After starting the season 2-0, the Eagles beat Fort Lauderdale, McArthur, Everglades, and Flanagan in their last game. Leading the way offensively has been Demerius Summers, averaging 23 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks per game. Jhalen Phang is averaging just under 15 points, five assists, and four steals.

However, Coach Lyons says it has been a total team effort, including some of their younger guys. Ayden McLean, Jack Servaities, and Brady Kuebler have all stepped up off the bench, along with senior Dylan Stetner, who has shone defensively. Nick Fraizer and Evin Jenkins, who have been dealing with an injury, have played extremely well to start games.

MSD will be on the road against Cypress Bay High School on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 pm The Lightning are 7-0 and have wins this season against Miami, Boyd H. Anderson, West Broward, Everglades, Flanagan, Coral Springs High School and Cooper City. This will be the first matchup between these two teams since a 91-31 win for Cypress Bay in 2019.

“They absolutely destroyed us,” Coach Lyons said. “I have never forgotten that. That game has driven me as a coach since that day. That game has stuck with me more than any other loss I have ever had. The players know, and while it is a different group, I also knew we would get another chance to play them one day.

