Marjory Stoneman Douglas Boys and Girls Soccer Teams Combined 17-3-1 to Start Season – Parkland Talk

By: Matt Rothman

Marjory Stoneman Douglas has got something special going on with their soccer teams.

Between the boys and girls, the Eagles are a combined 17-3-1 after picking up wins over Cooper City High School on Thursday.

The boys picked up their third straight win with a 1-0 win over the Cowboys. They are now 8-2 this year, with their only losses coming against Monarch and Pembroke Pines Charter this season. The Eagles have also scored 26 goals through their first ten games. They also have five shutouts led in net by Victor Batista.

Leading the way offensively is Tomer Yair. He has scored seven goals and has five assists. Jose Gabache and Joquin Gonzalez have three, while Jose Inojosa, Jayveer Selvaraj, Henrique Smith, Coby Alhadeff, Daniel Tiplea, Jonah Burke, Soren Chris Jacobson, and Shadi Buchanan have one. Freshmen Aquiles Yiribin and Robbie Aldadeff have combined for five assists as well.

The girls are also on fire and have a record of 9-1-1 through their first 11 games. Their only loss came against St. Thomas Aquinas and is coming off a 2-0 win over Cooper City on goals from Layla Segelnick and Taylor Le. Breanna Gordon and Emma McGregor had assists.

Grace Dykstra continues to lead the team in goals. She has 11, while Gordon and Segelnick have combined for 11. The Eagles have had 12 players record goals this year, including Addison Krajczewski, Destafano Lowry, Morgan GoldmanLaina Engelbart, Emily Rodriguez, and Emma McGregor.

Next, both teams will be off for the holiday break but return to action on Tuesday, January 10, against South Plantation High School. The girls will play at 5 pm, while the boys follow at 7 pm The Paladins boys and girls soccer teams have combined to win 11 games this year.

