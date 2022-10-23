MarJon Beauchamp gets his first NBA bucket

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Houston Rockets by a commanding 20-point difference in their second game of the season, which gave their rookie a chance to show up. After sitting out during the season opener, MarJon Beauchamp got his first appearance but didn’t waste any time.

First NBA bucket

Beauchamp checked into the game with two minutes left on the clock, with the game’s result already decided. His first bucket in the NBA came with one minute left on the clock as he drove into the lane and finished with a finger roll.

