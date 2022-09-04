Marissa Anne Hansen Obituary 2022

Our dear sweet Marissa Anne Hansen received her angel wings and danced her way to Heaven into her daddy’s arms, Jess Darron Hansen, on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Just in time for Father’s Day and his birthday, she was 21 years old.

Marissa is a treasured daughter of God and was a Joy to everyone around her. She loved and was loved by many and had an ever-growing collection of nicknames to prove it – Rissa-Roo, Miss Riss, Missa, Little Miss, Tiny Dancer, Ballerina, Princess, Supergirl, Sis, Baby Girl, and her dad’s Little Professor. Her smile and laughter were infectious, and when her excitement couldn’t be contained it would sneak out as a squeal, and you couldn’t help but smile along.

Marissa struggled to do many things other people take for granted every day, but she was so much more than that struggle. She was a Champion bowler, tetherball master, renowned movie critic, beauty queen, secret-keeper, artist, and a Magician who could perform the best slight-of-hand you ever (or should we say never) saw. Most importantly, she could love without condition, and she would show that love every day without saying a word. Marissa only needed a look, a hand to hold, a smile, or a squeeze to let you know she loved you.

Marissa helped teach us about our own strengths and gifts and reminded us how to find Joy in simple things – Joy in seeing her family and friends, kicking back to watch a movie, taking a walk outside, swinging in the sunshine, and eating Cheetos or Krispy Kreme donuts. Marissa possessed a strength and resolve that allowed her to remain on this earth and positively impact the lives of everyone she touched. She will always be remembered for her gentleness, kindness, sweet demeanor, and perseverance.

Marissa is survived by her mother, Cynthia R. Hansen, siblings, Jess D. Hansen Jr., Ryan C. Emerson, Tazia K. Cullimore, and her nephews and niece, Kaelan, Franklin, and Eleanor. Her family would like to thank the students, teachers, and aids at Windridge Elementary and Viewmont High, and the friends, nurses, and neighbors who loved and supported Marissa at school and at home. Thank you also to the many Doctors and nurses at Primary Children’s Hospital who cared for Marissa throughout her life, and especially the ICU staff who embraced and showed Marissa and her family such tender Mercies during her final weeks.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 22, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Russon Brothers Mortuary in Farmington. 1941 N. Main St., Farmington, UT. The viewing will be followed by a Celebration of Life from 7:00-8:30 pm and will include an opportunity for those who love and who have been Touched by Marissa to share their Memories and experiences.

Marissa will be buried alongside her father, Jess D. Hansen, in the Farmington City Cemetery, 500 South 200 East, Farmington, UT, at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 23.

Marissa brought such brightness to our lives that we would like to honor her by wearing our most vibrant and celebratory colors. All are welcome to join us by wearing colors that reflect her fun-loving spirit.

For those wishing to attend virtually, the service will be streamed live on the Russon Brothers Mortuary Facebook page using the following link: https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary/.