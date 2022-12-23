Mariposa Arts Council to Host a Webinar for Regional Artists

December 23, 2022 – MARIPOSA – The Mariposa County Arts Council will host a webinar for regional artists on Wednesday, January 18 at 4:00 pm and Thursday, January 19 at 6:30 pm Artists of any medium – visual, performance, literary, cultural, etc. – are invited to participate. Led by Mariposa Arts Council Programs and Projects Manager, Adam Burns (pictured below) and Communications Director, Daisy Phillips (pictured below), the webinar will focus on two topics: Upcoming creative placemaking, arts education and funding opportunities for artists in Mariposa and beyond; and information and technical support surrounding the new Mariposa County Regional Artist Database.

Both webinar dates will feature the same discussion; participants are encouraged to select a date and time that works best for their availability. To register for either webinar date, visit www.mariposaartscouncil.orgor call the Arts Council at (209) 966-3155.

The Mariposa County Regional Artist Database – an ongoing comprehensive database of working artists – will be Mariposa Arts Council’s go-to tool for connecting artists to requests for proposals/qualifications, teaching artist work, funding, technical assistance, service opportunities, employment and more. This database collects contact and general information from artists and gauges each individual artists’ interests towards community engagement, teaching, work, and collaborative opportunities. The Regional Artist Database has been created to support recommendations in both the Mariposa County Creative Placemaking Strategy and the Mariposa County Unified School District’s Strategic Arts Education Plan.

This database will:

Help facilitate connections and relationships between artists and schools, teachers and students.

Connect social practice artists to Mariposa County creative placemaking opportunities, programs and projects

Connect artists with funding and grant opportunities on a regional, state and national level

Serve as the Arts Council’s primary contact list and support network mechanism for local and regional artists

To register for the informational webinar, or to enter or learn more about the Regional Artist Database, please visit www.mariposaartscouncil.org/artist-database. The webinar will take place over Zoom Video and will run approximately one hour, with time for Q&A and general discussion.

Please contact Adam at [email protected] or call (209) 966-3155 with any questions.

The Arts Council is an incorporated not-for-profit organization, created to promote and support all forms of the cultural arts, for all ages, throughout Mariposa County and is supported in part by the County of Mariposa, the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency, and the California Arts Council, a state agency.

Source: Mariposa County Arts Council