Marion County High School Sports Schedule volleyball districts, golf

Fall sports enter district tournament season with volleyball teams hosting games around the county. There is also bowling, golf and slow-pitch softball this week.

Swimming and cross country teams are not competing as they prepare for their respective postseason tournaments.

Stick with us as we update you on schedules and scores from games and matches from around the county. Look out for volleyball games to be added later in the week as teams win their Monday and Tuesday opening-round matches and advance.

More:High School Volleyball – Who are the teams to beat when district play opens this week?

More:Final scores: Results from Week 8 Friday high school football games in Marion County

Volleyball

Monday, Oct. 17

Eastside at Dunnellon, 7 p.m., District 5-4A

Matanzas at Forest, 7 p.m., District 6-4A

Rickards at Belleview, 5 p.m., District 2-5A

Tuesday, Oct. 18

West Port at Sanford Seminole, 7 p.m., District 2-7A

Lake Weir at The Villages, 8 p.m., District 6-4A

Crystal River at North Marion, 5:30 p.m., District 5-4A

Vanguard at Columbia, 5 p.m., District 2-5A

First Baptist Christian Academy vs. Redeemer, 5 pm at Meadowbrook, District 5-2A

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button