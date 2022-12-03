Mario Movie Trailer, Inscryption, Atari 50, Harvestella, Soccer Story | All Things Nintendo

This week on All Things Nintendo, Brian and Wesley catch up on all the news from the past couple of weeks, including some updates for games like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Sonic Frontiers, Nintendo Switch Sports, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Overwatch 2. Then, Marcus joins the show to chat about several recent games that have come to Switch. Finally, Brian, Kyle, and Marcus give their instant and after-the-fact reactions to the second Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer.

If you’d like to follow the people from this Episode on Twitter, hit the following links: Brian Shea (@brianpshea), Wesley LeBlanc (@LeBlancWes), Marcus Stewart (@MarcusStewart7), Kyle Hilliard (@KyleMHilliard)

00:00:00 – Introduction

00:00:52 – Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Sales

00:06:08 – Scarlet and Violet Charizard Event

00:07:42 – Nintendo Acknowledges Scarlet and Violet Tech Problems

00:14:25 – Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Third Wave of DLC

00:17:37 – Sonic Frontiers 2023 Content Roadmap

00:20:55 – Nintendo Switch Sports Golf Update Available Now

00:22:31 – Overwatch 2 Season 2/Battle Pass Rant

00:27:33 – Harvestella Review

00:51:48 – Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Impressions

01:04:42 – The Knight Witch Impressions

01:11:04 – Soccer Story Impressions

01:18:56 – Inscryption on Switch Impressions

01:25:54 – Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer 2 Reaction

