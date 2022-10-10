Mario Cristobal questioned by national media after Hurricanes’ 2-3 start

Miami entered 2022 with a ton of momentum after convincing Mario Cristobal to leave Oregon. But the wind has completely come out of the Hurricanes’ Sails before the halfway mark of the season. North Carolina handed Miami a 27-24 loss Saturday. It’s Miami’s third consecutive loss.

“We obviously came up short,” Cristobal said in his postgame press conference, via InsideTheU. “Disappointing. We played hard, showed resiliency, good responses. There were critical errors obviously that typically tell the tale of a game like this. We knew we had work to do getting here at Miami and that is what we are all about. Morale victories ain’t it, especially when you have opportunities. We gave ourselves an opportunity in the fourth quarter and potentially tie it or win the game and we came up short there as well. Did we see better effort and resilience? Yes. Are there very fixable and should not go sideways type of situations? Yeah. Do you address that bluntly? Absolutely. There is no sugarcoating it.”

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke completed 42 of 57 passes for 496 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Will Mallory led the way with eight receptions for 115 yards. Frank Ladson Jr. also had eight receptions for 59 yards.

Here are the top reactions from the national media after another disheartening Miami defeat.