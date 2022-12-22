Mario Cristobal Loves Explosive, Powerful Running Back Combination From Johnson & Fletcher

The Miami Hurricanes have their home run hitter and their power back officially signed for the class of ’23. 4-star running backs Christopher Johnson from Fort Lauderdale Dillard and Mark Fletcher from American Heritage Plantation compliment one another perfectly. Hurricanes head Coach Mario Cristobal cannot wait to get them on campus.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button