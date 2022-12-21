Marine City girls basketball embraces its ‘scrappy’ style of play

MARINE CITY — Rather than ignore the elephant in the room, the Marine City girls basketball team chose to confront it.

“We’re probably not as athletic as last year,” junior Jade Blanchard said. “But we’re scrappy and we work hard. I think that’s a big asset and a big part of our offense and defense.”

“This is one of the more scrappy groups that I’ve had in my time here,” Marine City Coach Jeff Austin said. “They really get after it in practice and it rolls over into the games. We’re still trying to find ourselves. We graduated six Seniors … but I actually think this group has just as much, if not more, potential than the group that we graduated from.”

The Mariners finished 16-5 last season and made it to a district final. This year, they’re off to a 4-2 start and are 2-0 in the MAC Gold. Not bad for a team with just two seniors.

“It’s a group effort,” Austin said. “They’re working with each other, pointing each other in the right direction and they’re not afraid to call each other out if they see something. And that’s a fine line (to walk), but this group is mature enough to understand that that’s OK. We’ve got great leadership.”

One of those leaders is Blanchard, a two-way player who has a knack for finding the ball. She’s currently averaging 13 points per game.

“I think our defense is killer,” Blanchard said. “Defense leads to our offense and it creates a lot of open looks for us — lots of open layups and good kick-out passes to our shooters. Our defense is definitely top tier.”

“We communicate very well,” senior Sydney Smith said. “We talk to each other a lot. I think that’s from all of us being good friends.”

Smith is one of Marine City’s oldest players. But this is her first season seeing Ample playing time. And she’s making the most of it.

“Sydney has really stepped up,” Austin said. “She didn’t get a lot of minutes last year as a junior, but she spent a lot of time observing the game from the sideline and I think she soaked it all in. She’s working tremendously hard and it’s showing on the court.”

Several newcomers are making progress as well, especially sophomore Brooklyn Haslem.

“Come the end of the year, I think she’s going to be something to reckon with,” Austin said.

“She comes off the bench pretty early as a sophomore,” Smith said of Haslem. “I’m very impressed with how she’s played and kept up with us. (Especially) being new to the team and not knowing us as much as we know each other. So that’s been awesome.”

Mia Simons and Paige Nelson have also caught the attention of teammates in their first season on varsity.

“They’ve really stepped up and given us quality minutes,” Blanchard said. “And I think they mix well with us.”

Marine City is still adjusting to a roster that’s much different than it was a year ago. For now, the Mariners are finding out what works and what doesn’t.

“I’d like us to fix all the things that we haven’t quite gotten to yet,” Smith said. “Like transition defense, getting back and knowing who we have — or switching who we have. Just some of those little things that we need to work on.”

“Our goal is to get better every week and win as many league games as we can,” Austin said. “Then, hopefully, we’ll be playing our best basketball come district time.”

