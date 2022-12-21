Marine City girls basketball embraces its ‘scrappy’ style of play

Marine City girls basketball embraces its ‘scrappy’ style of play

MARINE CITY — Rather than ignore the elephant in the room, the Marine City girls basketball team chose to confront it.

“We’re probably not as athletic as last year,” junior Jade Blanchard said. “But we’re scrappy and we work hard. I think that’s a big asset and a big part of our offense and defense.”

“This is one of the more scrappy groups that I’ve had in my time here,” Marine City Coach Jeff Austin said. “They really get after it in practice and it rolls over into the games. We’re still trying to find ourselves. We graduated six Seniors … but I actually think this group has just as much, if not more, potential than the group that we graduated from.”

The Mariners finished 16-5 last season and made it to a district final. This year, they’re off to a 4-2 start and are 2-0 in the MAC Gold. Not bad for a team with just two seniors.

“It’s a group effort,” Austin said. “They’re working with each other, pointing each other in the right direction and they’re not afraid to call each other out if they see something. And that’s a fine line (to walk), but this group is mature enough to understand that that’s OK. We’ve got great leadership.”

Marine City's Josalyn Dietlin goes up strong to the basket during a game last season. She's averaging 9.8 points per game this year.

One of those leaders is Blanchard, a two-way player who has a knack for finding the ball. She’s currently averaging 13 points per game.

“I think our defense is killer,” Blanchard said. “Defense leads to our offense and it creates a lot of open looks for us — lots of open layups and good kick-out passes to our shooters. Our defense is definitely top tier.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button