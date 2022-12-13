Marin County options former San Geronimo golf course property

Marin County Supervisors entered into an option agreement Tuesday to purchase the former San Geronimo golf course property, a site being eyed for the county fire department’s headquarters.

Supervisors approved the agreement on Tuesday, giving the county the option to purchase the site from the Trust for Public Land over 10 months beginning in January. The purchase price is $4.5 million.

The option period is designed to give the county time to evaluate the feasibility of relocating the county fire department’s operations in Woodacre to a 22-acre portion of the site and conduct an environmental review necessary under the California Environmental Quality Act to authorize the purchase.

TPL bought the golf course property in December 2017 at the urging of Marin County to keep it from being purchased by a private entity. The county, which sought to acquire the property for public recreational use and for repair and preservation of wildlife and fish habitats at the site, contracted to purchase the golf course from TPL for $8.85 million by December 2019 at the latest.

The county’s purchase was blocked by a lawsuit filed by a group of residents seeking to preserve the golf course. Marin Superior Court Judge Paul Haakenson ruled that the county would have to prepare an environmental analysis of its plans for the golf course before purchasing it from the trust. TPL chose not to appeal the decision.

Marin Supervisors on Tuesday also approved paying Sicular Environmental Consulting up to $122,800 to conduct an environmental initial study on the plan to relocate the fire headquarters to the property.

None of the Residents who fought against the county’s purchase of the golf course in the past spoke at Tuesday’s meeting. No opposition to the agreement was voiced.

“A few years makes such a difference, doesn’t it?” said Supervisor Dennis Rodoni, who spearheaded the county’s initial effort to acquire the property, which is located in his district.

“I want to particularly thank the Trust for Public Land and the San Geronimo community for being patient in this process,” Rodoni said.

Erica Williams, a TPL senior project manager, said, “We believe this is a significant milestone in realizing a community-based vision for this property.”

In June 2022, the Marin Open Space Trust (MOST) purchased a conservation easement from TPL on 135 Acres of the former golf course for $3.2 million. MOST Secured a $2.2 million grant from the California Wildlife Conservation Board and a $1 million grant from the state’s Natural Resources Agency to cover the cost.

The easement limits use of the 135 Acres to passive recreation such as hiking, biking and equestrian access. That would not change if the county exercises its purchase option.

“The acquisition will have broad community benefits for public access and recreation,” said Ashley Eagle-Gibbs, legal and policy director at the Environmental Action Committee of West Marin.

“It will also provide environmental benefits to the upper Watershed of Lagunitas Creek that would increase the potential for Restoration of endangered coho salmon and steelhead trout habitat, improve water quality and provide Habitat for many species, including migratory Birds and other native wildlife,” Eagle – Gibbs said.

Marin County fire Chief Jason Weber spoke enthusiastically about the prospect of relocating his department’s headquarters to the site.

“It’s been nearly four decades that we’ve been attempting to relocate and update our fire headquarters,” Weber said.

Weber said the existing Headquarters at 33 Castle Rock Avenue in Woodacre is antiquated and too small to accommodate a staff of over 20 firefighters. Some of the buildings were built in the 1940s.

“The equipment doesn’t even fit in the apparatus bay,” Weber said. “It’s unheated. There are a lot of challenges to say the least.”

Weber said the current headquarters is also poorly located for responding to calls quickly. “This move will improve our response times,” they said.

Weber said there is an opportunity to save the county money by repurposing the former golf course clubhouse on the site. Construction costs for building new public safety buildings range from $1,500 per square foot to $2,000 per square foot.

“So the opportunity to repurpose a 15,000-square-foot building will ultimately provide millions of dollars in savings,” Weber said.

Despite the option agreement, the county’s purchase of the property remains contingent on the successful outcome of the environmental review process and approval by county supervisors.

Under its agreement with TPL, the county will pay TPL $100,000 at the beginning of the 10-month option period. If the county exercises its option to buy, the $100,000 will be credited to the purchase price, otherwise the payment is non-refundable.

The agreement also allows for two separate 90-day extension terms in case more time is needed for the environmental review. The county would be required to pay TPL $30,000 for each extension. Once again, these payments would be credited to the purchase price only if the county exercises its option to buy.

Unlike more conventional land trusts, TPL does not hold on to conservation properties, instead it works with community members and public agencies to identify projects and then helps plan, fund and protect those spaces. Typically, the properties are then transferred to a public agency or other conservation group to manage long term.

If it completes its sale of the property to the county, TPL will have recovered $7.6 million of the $8.85 million it spent to purchase the property. It also had to pay interest on the loan it took out to pay for the former golf course and spent resources conducting dozens of one-on-one and group meetings with community stakeholders and others to determine the best use for the property.

“The remainder of TPL’s project costs are generously covered through private philanthropic gifts,” Williams said.