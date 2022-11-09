Marilyn Corinne Schorer – Grosse Pointe News

Marilyn Corinne Schorer, 91, of Champions Gate, Fla., died peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Celebration, Fla., at Celebration Hospital.

Marilyn was born April 2, 1931, in Madison, Wis., to Carrie and Maxwell Parish. She grew up in Madison, where she attended East High School and the University of Wisconsin.

Marilyn moved to Detroit in 1950, and married Dr. Calvin E. Schorer on July 8, 1961. She raised her family in Grosse Pointe Park. Marilyn earned a bachelor’s degree in vocal music education at Wayne State University in 1977. As a gifted musician and teacher, she was an organist at several Churches around metro Detroit and taught K-8 vocal music at St. Clare de Montefalco Catholic School. Her stunning spinto soprano voice could be heard in local choirs, including Rackham Symphony Choir, Wayne State University Choral Union, Christ Church Grosse Pointe Chorale, Grosse Pointe Memorial Church and many Detroit Symphony Orchestra performances.

Her passion for learning about foreign cultures led her to travel the world. She studied and immersed herself in the architecture, literature, music, art and food of each culture. She was a Scholar with special interest in English literature, Poetry and the Bible as literature.

She deeply cherished the community of Grosse Pointe Park and the dear friends and neighbors she came to love over the decades. She was past president of the Detroit Women’s Historical Society and founder of Friends of Music at Wayne State. She also worked on the budget planning committee at Pierce Middle School. Marilyn loved and supported the Detroit Institute of Arts, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Michigan Opera Theater, music at Christ Church Grosse Pointe and Mariners’ Church Detroit.

In 2015, she left Grosse Pointe to make a home near each of her daughters, first in Columbia Falls, Mont., then to Sturgeon Bay, Wis., and finally to Champions Gate, Fla., where she lived until her death. Her greatest love was her family and friends. She was dearly loved by and an inspiration to many.

Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Pamerleau (George), Martha Ingalls (Brian) and Mary Rice (Robert), as well as her stepdaughter, Anna Schorer (Gary Kravitz); stepsons, Joseph Schorer (Mildred Calhoun) and John Schorer; six granddaughters; eight grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband; sister, Ruth Musachia; daughter, Katherine Averill (Dalvin); and grandson, Christopher Pamerleau.

Funeral arrangements are provided by Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home in Winter Haven, Fla.

A memorial service will be held at the Elmwood Cemetery Chapel at a later date. Her cremains will be divided and interred at Elmwood Cemetery in Detroit and Sauk City Cemetery in Sauk City, Wis. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to a charity of the donor’s choice.