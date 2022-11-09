Marietta girls fall in Ohio state soccer semifinal | News, Sports, Jobs

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 Marietta High girls soccer team will be remembered for making school history and setting a new standard for the program.

The Tigers’ run came to an end Tuesday with a 5-0 loss to Waynesville in the Division II state semifinals at St. Francis DeSales High School. It was an emotional finish for the orange and black, which closed the season with a 15-5-2 record.

“This was a first for everything, for these girls to be able to do this and for Marietta to have this happen,” said Marietta co-head Coach Amy Mendenhall. “We’ve had tremendous support. I don’t know what more we could’ve asked for. We would’ve loved to have brought home the win, but we were up against a phenomenal team tonight. We’re a phenomenal team, but that team was just amazing. They’ve got it down.”

After capturing district and regional championships earlier in the tournament, Marietta ran into a Waynesville Squad which hasn’t lost this season. The Spartans came into Tuesday’s match with a perfect 21-0-0 record. They were the Division III state Champions last year before moving up to D2 this year.

“We just got outplayed,” said Marietta co-head Coach Bill Mannix. “We fought to the end. I’m very proud of the girls for not giving up, but we definitely got outplayed. Very, very good team.”

Waynesville attempted four shots on goal in the first eight minutes of the match, but Marietta keeper Leigha Lauer prevented all four from going between the pipes. The Spartans’ fifth shot finally reached the back of the net as Samantha Erbach assisted Jillian Layne to make it 1-0.

Later, Erbach was assisted by Caroline Stupp on a goal to make it 2-0, which was the score at halftime.

Stupp scored twice in the second half, both times coming off Baylee Williams assists, before Erbach scored her second goal off an assist from Allie Freese.

In total, Waynesville took 25 shots on goal with the sophomore Lauer saving 20 of them.

“She was amazing tonight,” Coach Mendenhall said, with Coach Mannix adding “She’s a top keeper in the state. Just incredible.”

Marietta’s Katie Mannix had the Tigers’ only shot on goal on a free kick, but it was corralled by Waynesville keeper Gracyn Armstrong. The Spartans also had a 9-2 advantage on corner kicks.

Waynesville will take on Copley in the state championship Friday in Columbus.

“We played 18, 19, 20 girls this year,” Coach Mannix said. “We do have a very good core group coming back that got a lot of playing time this year. We’ll be hoping to be right back here next year.”

As soccer continues to grow in the Marietta area, the 2022 Tigers will be the group many people talk about for a long time.

“We had several people reach and out and just say, you know, we went around to all the elementary schools and how there were so many of the kids saying ‘We want to play soccer,'” Coach Mendenhall said. “That really leaves a Legacy that they don’t necessarily realize, but down the road that’ll really grow the program. Having younger kids see that this is attainable.”

