Maricopa County votes to expand Tres Rios Golf Course in Goodyear

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors last week voted to expand the Tres Rios Golf Course in Goodyear.

The course, located near Estrella Parkway and Vineyard Avenue, will get a new 18-hole junior national championship golf course.

Other parts of the $24 million expansion include a 5,000-square-foot junior resource center, an expanded or new golf maintenance facility, new and remodeled golf course restrooms and a new 20,000-square-foot clubhouse with an underground cart storage.

Southwest Golf Management LLC, which manages the course, is asking for an additional 148 acres of space for the expansion.

“Linda and I want to extend our thanks to the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department for their support and efforts on this project,” John Wall, CEO of Southwest Golf Management LLC, said in a press release.

“This brings us another step closer to building a facility dedicated to changing kids’ lives through golf with an emphasis on at-risk youth.”

Southwest Golf Management took over operations of the course from C-Bon International Golf Group subsidiary Tres Rios in August 2020.

The course closed for several months in 2020 after Tres Rios terminated its agreement with Maricopa County, citing a continued loss of revenue.

Southwest Golf Management has more than 30 years of golf course management experience and previously managed three courses in Arizona.

Follow @KTAR923