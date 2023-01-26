Marian Names Kallie Noble as Head Women’s Volleyball Coach

VSN (admin) Published Wednesday, January 25, 2023 – 01:00 PM





INDIANAPOLIS – Returning to the Hoosier state with a wealth of experience at the NCAA DI level, the Marian Department of Athletics has named Kallie Noble as its head Coach for Women’s volleyball. Noble comes to Marian University after previously serving as the head coach of Nicholls State.

Director of Athletics Steve Downing and the search committee made the announcement on Wednesday, concluding a national search for the position.

Noble will serve as the fifth head Coach in program history, taking over a program that was led by interim head Coach Riley Anderson in 2022. The Knights went 26-7 overall finishing third in the Crossroads League, reaching the NAIA National Tournament Quarterfinals in the 2022 season.

“I am ecstatic to return to my home state of Indiana and be doing something that I love,” said Noble on becoming the new head coach of the Knights. “This is an exciting opportunity to build on the winning tradition that was created by the incredible people who came before me at Marian University. I look forward to building a championship-level volleyball program and making our student-athletes, fans, and alumni proud. Go Knights!”

Noble joins the Knights after previously leading the Women’s indoor and beach volleyball teams at Nicholls State University for the previous four seasons. While at Nicholls, Noble’s teams garnered multiple honors from the Southland Conference for both Athletic and academic success, while also earning three AVCA/USMC Team Academic Awards. Noble’s 2021 team reached the second round of the Southland Conference Tournament, taking her team the furthest of any Colonels team since 2009.

“I’m really happy to have Kallie Noble as part of our athletics department as the head Women’s volleyball coach,” said Director of Athletics Steve Downing. “She is bringing a vast level of experience that will help us continue the tradition that we have established as an outstanding volleyball program here at Marian University. I know the players are looking forward to getting started with her, and as am I.

“I think she is going to be a big part of our overall team in the Marian Athletics Department.”

Prior to her time as head Coach at Nicholls, Noble made five coaching Tours as either an Assistant Coach or head coach, getting her start in Collegiate coaching as an Assistant with Lincoln Memorial University. In 2007 Noble served as the recruiting Coordinator and an Assistant Coach for the University of New Orleans, spending one season with the Privateers. After working with New Orleans, Noble moved across the city to Tulane University, working with the Green Wave for four seasons as an Assistant and recruiting coordinator. While at Tulane, Noble helped the Green Wave reach the NCAA Tournament while also working with five All-Conference USA honorees, which included one Conference USA Player of the Year.

In 2012 Noble made her first jump to a head coach position, taking over as the head coach of the University of St. Thomas in Houston, Texas. In her first season as the head coach, Noble led the Celts to the NAIA National Tournament, earning the runner-up honors in the Red River Athletic Conference. Noble Reached the RRAC Tournament in 2013 with St. Thomas, and in her tenure coached four NAIA Scholar Athletes.

In 2014, after two seasons as the head coach at St. Thomas, Noble returned to the NCAA level where she served as an assistant coach at the University of Memphis. With the Tigers, Noble led the offense by training the setters, helping lead Memphis to consecutive winning seasons in her first two years. Noble also orchestrated all facets of Memphis Volleyball Youth Camps, and served as the supervisor for the team support system.

Noble will begin her tenure as head Coach on Monday, January 30. The Veteran Coach earned a BS in Music and Education from Western Michigan University and obtained a Master’s Degree in Education and Counseling from Lincoln Memorial University.

All-Time Marian Volleyball Head Coaches Molly Jones AS Dan Findley 1998-2011 Ashley Pritchard 2012-2021 Riley Anderson 2022 Kallie Noble 2023-present

