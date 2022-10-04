Maria Jose Ramirez’s Career-Best Leads Women’s Golf in Second Round of Golf Iconic Classic

LAS CRUCES, NM – Sophomore Maria Jose Ramirez posted a career-best three-under par 69 in the second round of the Golf Iconic Classic to lead The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Women’s golf team on Tuesday at NMSU Golf Course.

Ramirez became just the sixth golfer in program history to break 70 as her second round 69 is tied for the third lowest single-round score in program history.

Ramirez moved into a tie for ninth place with a two-round total of 143 and is just six shots behind Long Beach’s Jasmine Leovao who has a two-round total of 137 for the individual lead. Ramirez carded four birdies, one bogey, and 13 pars.

Juniors Sophia Tejeda and Samantha Garza are tied for 15th after the second round with two-round totals of 146. Tejeda posted a second round 75 as Garza turned in her second-straight one-over par 73.

Junior Mercedes Vega improved by three strokes with a second round 78 as she is in 68th place with a two-round total of 159. Senior and Brownsville Veterans alum Julie Lucio improved by eight strokes with a second round 78 as she is in 78th with a two-round total of 164.

As a team, the Vaqueros improved by four strokes with a second round 295, which is tied for the fourth lowest single-round team score in program history. The Vaqueros moved up one spot to eighth place with a two-round total of 594 and are six shots behind Campbell for seventh.

Host New Mexico State moved into first place with a two-round total of 574 after a second round team score of 280.

The Vaqueros will be back on the course on Wednesday for the final round of the Golf Iconic Classic with a shotgun start at 9:30 am

Results

Place Team Road 1 Road 2 Road 3 Total 1. New Mexico State 294 280 – 574 2. Pepperdine 284 291 – 575 3. Long Beach 287 290 – 577 4. Oral Roberts 291 292 – 583 5. San Francisco 298 287 – 585 6. Cal Poly 293 294 – 587 7. Campbell 290 298 – 588 8. UTRGV 299 295 – 594 9. UTEP 300 299 – 599 10. Southern Utah 303 297 – 600 11. UC Riverside 306 300 – 606 T-12. South Dakota State 304 303 – 607 T-12. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 308 299 – 607 14. CSU Bakersfield 298 313 – 611 15. UT Arlington 308 315 – 622

Support UTRGV Women’s Golf | Become a Fan on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter | Follow us on Instagram Follow us on YouTube