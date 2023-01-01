Margin Golf to exhibit at 2023 PGA Show

Perth, Western Australia, 1 January 2023 – Margin Golf announced today plans to exhibit at the 2023 PGA Show, Jan. 24-27, in Orlando, Fla. Margin Golf will exhibit its premier product the Margin Tee. Showcasing the product on Day 1 at the Demo Day and in the Inventors Spotlight Area on days 2 – 4 at Booth 4211. Margin Golf is looking to network with distributors and Retailers globally. Margin Golf welcomes everyone to try and view our products.

Nick Margin (Director) – Margin Golf is delighted to attend its debut PGA Show as an opportunity to demonstrate to stakeholders within the golfing industry the innovation of the Margin Tee and the benefits it has to offer. We have been developing this product over the past few years with the final version now being available for the golfing world to enjoy.

The PGA Show, organized by the PGA of America and PGA Golf Exhibitions, will reunite the golf industry for the 70th edition of golf’s longest running and largest global business gathering. Thousands of attending PGA Professionals, golf leaders, industry executives and Retailers from around the world will source new products from some 800 golf and lifestyle brands while attending high-level industry presentations, participating in education and career workshops, and connecting in person with peers and golf leaders to drive continued growth of the sport and the business of golf.

About Margin Golf

Margin Golf manufactures, distributes and retails the Margin Tee. The Margin Tee was created to end the frustration of picking up your tee. At grass driving Ranges conventional golf tees often dislodge from the ground and travel in all directions, inconveniencing the user and disturbing other Golfers when practicing. The Margin Tee consists of a holder and flexible golf tee, recommended for use with Drivers and Woods. It remains in place after continuous ball strikes with the tee returning to an upright position ready for the next ball. It is height adjustable and allows for alignment to the target. For more information on the Margin Tee please visit www.margingolf.com

About PGA Golf Exhibitions

The PGA Show, PGA Buying & Education Summit and PGA Show Connects are organized by PGA Golf Exhibitions (part of RX) and the PGA of America. Since its inception in 1954, the PGA Show has grown into the largest annual business event for the global golf industry. Regional PGA Show Buying & Education Summits and the PGA Show Connects digital platform connect the industry year-round and drive business leading up to the annual PGA Show. Learn more at PGAShow.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world’s largest sports organizations, composed of nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and inclusion in the game of golf. For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.