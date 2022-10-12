Margate gains one goal win over Corinthian Casuals – The Isle Of Thanet News

By ‘Blue-tinted specs’

Margate’s latest attempt to improve their Isthmian League position took them on an unexpected detour on Tuesday.

The ground of the opposition, Corinthian Casuals, has been closed for several weeks after a tree collapsed on their clubhouse and dressing rooms. While repairs are carried out, they have been staging ‘home’ fixtures at neighboring clubs; Tuesday’s match being held at Leatherhead, a familiar venue for Margate supporters over recent years.

Both teams badly needed a win from this game. At the start of play Corinthian Casuals were bottom of the table and the day before the match had “parted company” with manager Tony Reid.

Margate sat in 16th place but had won just one of their previous seven league fixtures. Knocked out of both the FA Cup and FA Trophy, the season was in danger of being over before the clocks went back.

So, we had two teams not in good form. This usually means a tight, scrappy game…and so it proved to be.

There was plenty of commitment from the teams but a lack of guile and cohesion all round ensured it was goalless at half-time.

Despite the efforts of new recruits Korrey Henry, up front, and Eddie Dsane, on the left, clear-cut chances for Margate proved elusive.

However, the crucial moment arrived a few minutes into the second half. Henry, with his back to goal, was barged over and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Ben Greenhalgh sent the keeper the wrong way to open the scoring.

This always felt like it would be the kind of game where one goal would be enough to win. The home side forced Margate keeper Jinadu into action late on but, in reality, just didn’t pose enough of a threat to the visitors’ back line.

This win takes Margate up to 11th place.