Margaret Wade leads Savannah Arts to state cross country title

Margaret Wade and Lyric Olson have been running cross country together since their middle school days when Wade was at Stem Academy and Olson was at Garrison Middle School when they competed for a combined district team together.

On Saturday they closed out their high school careers in the best way possible as they helped lead the Panther girls team to its first team state title in Carrollton.

Wade won her first individual state cross country crown in the 2A race as she covered the hilly 3.1-mile course in 19:27.12, nearly 20 seconds ahead of Landmark Christian’s Shari Brown, who finished second. Olson was fifth in 20:41.20.

Ava Coffey (20:46.63) was sixth, Elle Harward-Grant (21:25.78) took 12th, Camille Arango (22:29.77) finished 17th, with Anna Beth Baker 44th in 24:04 and Rosie Knudsen 69th in 25:17.12 for the Panthers.

Last season, the Panthers had their best team finish as they took second competing in Class 3A, with Wade taking home a Bronze medal.

“I’m pretty amped right now,” Panther Coach Steve Ricciardi said in a phone interview afterward. “This is surreal because it’s something we’ve been shooting for since this senior class started out as freshmen. Margaret has been incredibly consistent racing at such a high level — I’ve never seen anything like it. And her and Lyric have been best of friends running together since middle school. It’s been cool to see them grow up together and push each other.”

