Marcus Smart Speaks On Being In NBA Trade Talk

The Boston Celtics fell just short of winning the NBA Finals this year, losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games. The front office quickly pinpointed changes that they had to make to the roster, as they needed to bring in more depth to make it through the Marathon season.

Brad Stevens Wasted little time doing that, as he traded for Malcolm Brogdon, acquiring him from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for five players and draft picks. Daniel Theis was the only one of the five who saw any minutes during the postseason run.

After that, they signed Danilo Gallinari in free agency. Gallinari was traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the San Antonio Spurs in the Dejounte Murray blockbuster and was quickly waived by the Rebuilding Spurs. Unfortunately, Gallinari may never get a chance to suit up for the team as he tore his ACL playing for Italy during preparation for EuroBasket.

Boston has one of the strongest rosters in the NBA and probably doesn’t need to make a big splash. Despite that, they were one of the teams mentioned as a suitor for Kevin Durant. In fact, they were seen as the favorites to complete a deal with the Brooklyn Nets before Durant and the franchise decided to continue their partnership.

The Celtics reportedly offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and draft picks in exchange for the former MVP. Brooklyn asked for Marcus Smart to be involved, but Boston balked at that asking price.

Smart was recently asked about the trade Rumors and opened up about it. After being at the center of so many rumors throughout his career, he doesn’t let the talk affect him any longer.

“For someone who’s always talked about in trade talks, I didn’t really pay too much mind to that. Until it actually happens, I don’t believe it,” Smart said of the rumors. “We can sit here and say this person said this, but we don’t even know who said it. It’s like a telephone game. By the time it gets back to you, you don’t know what changed and who said what. Until it actually happens, I try to pay trade Rumors no mind.”

As the heart and soul of the team, it would have been a long shot that the Celtics would trade Smart this offseason. While he was involved in Rumors previously, they know how important he is to the success of the team.

He has played numerous roles for the team and gives 100 percent effort no matter what is asked of him. Smart is happy that there weren’t any major changes made to the roster and that he will get a chance to try and win a Championship again alongside the same group that advanced there this past season.