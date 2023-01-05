Marcus Smart fined $35k by NBA for ‘inappropriate language’ post-ejection in OKC Thunder drubbing

The NBA reports that it has fined Veteran Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart $35,000 for “directing inappropriate language towards a game official” per messaging from the Association’s Executive Vice President and Head of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars via the league’s official communications account on Twitter.

Per NBA Communications, the “incident, for which Smart was assessed a second technical foul and ejected, occurred with 2:46 remaining in the third quarter of the Celtics’ 150-117 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 3 at Paycom Center.” The Flower Mound native had previously been T’d up, and after vigorously protesting a potential shooting foul, earned himself a trip to the locker room for his efforts.

Smart needed to be restrained by interim head Coach Joe Mazzulla and teammate Sam Hauser upon ejection, clearly launching some inaudible protests in the direction of the official with gusto.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Related

Report: Celtics sending Noah Vonleh to San Antonio for cash considerations

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown land fourth in early All-Star fan voting

The Greatest Larry Bird stories ever told by NBA legends, and Boston’s Larry Legend himself

What is wrong with Malcolm Brogdon with the Boston Celtics this season?

NBA’s ‘Best plays of 2022’ highlight video features the Boston Celtics

Celtics Lab 163: Previewing Boston’s games with Mavs, Bulls, All-Star starters with Michael Mulford

List

Three Boston Celtics who need to up their game in 2023

List

Iconic Celtics center Robert Parish hated playing basketball as a teen

List

Our 10 biggest Boston Celtics stories of 2022

List

Report: Opposing teams ‘checking in’ is Payton Pritchard

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire