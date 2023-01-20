Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Returns to Georgia Football

Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has announced that he is returning to the University of Georgia for a fourth season.

A former four-star recruit, Rosemy-Jacksaint, at one point during his freshman year, flashed signs of becoming a true No. 1 wide receiver in the SEC at the X-position prior to a season-ending ankle injury against Florida in 2020.

In the following two seasons, Rosemy-Jacksaint battled with rising star Adonai Mitchell, who has since entered the transfer portal. Even with the entrance of transfers Dominic Lovett and RaRa Thomas, it’s Rosemy-Jacksaint who has the veteran hand on this offense. It’s Rosemy-Jacksaint who will take the first-team reps, most likely, to start camp this spring.

