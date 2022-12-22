Marcus Rashford’s goal against Burnley has got the internet obsessed

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford scored a Blinder of a Solo goal that left football fans across the world in amazement.

Last night saw Manchester United play their first official game since the end of the 2022 World Cup, beating Vincent Kompany’s Championship side Burnley 2-0.

Returning to the Squad following England’s semi-final defeat to runners-up France, Rashford brought the good form he enjoyed in Qatar back to a Chilly Manchester, where his team faced Burnley in the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford.

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen put away United’s first, but it was Rashford who gained all the plaudits for his incredible solo goal for the team’s second.

The 25-year-old forward picked up the ball deep into his own half before going on a Sensational run and beating two players in the Burnley box before hitting a Strike across the goal past the keeper.

Following the goal, some reflected on the decision of England manager Gareth Southgate to leave Rasfhrod on the bench for a large part of the semi-final against France.

One person wrote: “Yet another example of why not putting him on the pitch against France until late in the second half was boggling.”

Another said: “Imagine if he wasn’t benched against France… SMH.”

Someone else added: “Very much here for this Rashy Renaissance.” One fan wrote: “I am watching this on repeat this morning.”

“They ran three quarters of the length of the pitch and finished off with a sublime goal. It was a Joy to watch,” someone else marveled.

The win sees Manchester United advance to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

