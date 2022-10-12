Marcus Rashford wronged? Why Man Utd star’s goal vs Everton was chalked off

Marcus Rashford believed he had scored Manchester United’s third goal against Everton, only for VAR to disallow his effort in controversial fashion.

Rashford thought he’d scored United’s third

VAR spotted a handball in the build-up

United Settle for 2-1 win

WHAT HAPPENED? Rashford rounded Jordan Pickford and believed he had scored, but VAR spotted that he had accidentally handled the ball in build-up and therefore ruled out the strike. United still managed to secure all three points as goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Antony gave them a 2-1 win at Goodison Park.

WHY WASN’T IT GIVEN? The current rules for a handball in the Premier League dictate that a goal must be ruled out if the ball makes contact with the scorer’s hand or arm, even if the movement is accidental. Ironically, if Rashford had set up Bruno Fernandes to tap into the net instead, the goal would have stood, as players are allowed to pass to teammates to score after accidentally handling the ball.

STORY IN A PHOTO

Getty

THE REACTION:

Rashford himself expressed his frustration on social media, while others compared the incident to one that saw Gabriel Escape punishment for a handball during Arsenal’s win over Liverpool…

