Marcus Rashford has scored his 100th goal for Manchester United in this afternoon’s Premier League Clash against West Ham United.

The 24-year-old ensured he reached the Landmark prior to turning 25 Tomorrow (31 October) by powering in a header from Christian Eriksen’s cross to put the Red Devils 1-0 up in the 38th minute.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

United’s number ten joined the 100-goal club for the Red Devils on his 318th appearance.

The Manchester United Academy Graduate joins quite the list of United legends.

George Best hit a century when he was 22, while United’s all-time top scorer Wayne Rooney and Sir Bobby Charlton achieved the feat when they were 23.





Cristiano Ronaldo was also 23 when he scored his 100th goal for the twenty-time league champions, while Denis Law and Dennis Viollet were 24.

Marcus Rashford scores the 100th goal for Manchester United

Rashford is United’s top scorer this season under Erik ten Hag with the Pacey forward scoring seven goals across all competitions.

The 46-time England international has already surpassed his entire goal tally for last season and Rashford looks to have been galvanized following the arrival of ten Hag.

Rashford’s first goals for the Reds came back in February 2016 when he netted a brace in the 5-1 win against FC Midtjylland in the Europa League at Old Trafford.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Just three days after bursting onto the scene against the Danish outfit, Rashford once again scored twice at the Theater of Dreams, but this time it was against Arsenal in a 3-2 win for Louis van Gaal’s men in the Premier League.

Rashford’s first away goal for United saw him score the winner at the Etihad against Manchester City in a 1-0 win.

Leicester City and Liverpool are the sides that Rashford has scored against the most during his career (6).

Having not represented England since missing a penalty in the Shootout defeat to Italy in the European Championship final in July 2021, Rashford will be hoping to form part of Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions Squad for next month’s World Cup in Qatar.

