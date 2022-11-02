Marcus Rashford scores a bullet header to make it 100 goals for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford scored his 100th goal for Manchester United after bagging a bullet header against West Ham.

Rashford headed home past Lukasz Fabianski from a Glorious Christian Eriksen cross to put United ahead in the 38th minute.

He wheeled away in celebration and performed a passionate knee-slide after reaching a hugely important milestone for his boyhood club.

Enter a teenage Rashford, who had one of the most memorable debuts in United history. He then repeated his heroics days later with a brace on his very first Premier League appearance against Arsenal days later and has gone on to achieve huge things in a red shirt.

His 99th goal was a header against Sheriff Tiraspol as a substitute on Thursday in the Europa League and he only had to wait a few days to hit the century at Old Trafford.

Rashford becomes the 22nd player to score 100 goals for United and the first to do it since record goalscorer Wayne Rooney, whose No.10 shirt he has worn since 2018.

The United academy product’s best campaign in terms of goals came in 2019/20, when he found the net 22 times in all competitions.

Last term brought a disappointing return of just five goals in 32 games but Erik ten Hag has already got Rashford back to his best, with Rashford’s header against West Ham taking him to seven for the season.