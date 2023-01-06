Marcus Rashford reveling in purple patch in front of goal for Manchester United after Everton win

Marcus Rashford feels he is in the finest form of his career in front of goal.

The England international capped a man-of-the-match performance with a late penalty as Manchester United beat Everton 3-1 in the third round of the FA Cup.

Rashford is riding the crest of a wave currently under manager Erik ten Hag, scoring in five successive matches.

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane was impressed with Rashford and said he is “becoming one of the main players” for the club.

“The beauty of tonight, is that is what I expect from him,” Keane said on ITV.

“I’m not surprised by his performance tonight. He is becoming one of the main players for Manchester United. Can he get them back to competing for trophies?

“He is taking responsibility. I expect goals and assists from him every week now, he is obviously playing with confidence. He is going to go past you in one-on-one situations. You can’t be too critical of the Everton Defenders .”

Trophies are the ultimate aim for Rashford and United, and the forward is happy with how he is performing in front of goal.

“Goalscoring performances, it is probably up there with the best I have been,” Rashford said.

“I feel good on the pitch and am getting in positions in areas to score goals.

“I feel that if I keep creating chances I will keep scoring.”

United are competing on four fronts, with the team in contention in the Premier League, through to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and the knockout stages of the Europa League.

“That’s the aim,” Rashford said in response to a question about the desire to end a Trophy drought at United stretching back to 2017. “That’s why we do what we do and why we work so hard.

“We want to be in Finals and the biggest games. Ultimately, we want to be winning silverware and a trophy. Hopefully this season we get a chance to do that.”

United’s next outing is a Carabao Cup quarter-final on January 10, and they will go into the game with Charlton as heavy favorites to progress to the last four.

Following the meeting with Charlton, United face Manchester City in a blockbuster Premier League Encounter on January 14.

