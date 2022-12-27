Marcus Rashford reveals goal tally aim for 2022/23 season
Marcus Rashford has revealed that he’s aiming to beat his season-best tally of 22 goals during the 2022/23 campaign.
The Manchester United forward has been in fantastic form in recent months for both club and country, scoring three World Cup goals in Qatar and 10 for his club to boot.
Rashford was once again in the goals on Tuesday evening in Man Utd’s comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest – scoring the opener from a training ground routine corner kick.
Speaking about the goal to Amazon PrimeRashford Revealed that Man Utd worked on exploiting a weakness that was spotted while they were analyzing footage of Forest playing, stating:
“We didn’t practice it too much but it was definitely one from the training ground. We saw from some of their clips that they’re very man to man so if you can shift them all to the back half of the goal and create an overload we can get a good chance on goal. I’m happy that it came off, it’s something that we did work on.
“I feel comfortable in that position and I want to put myself in those positions and I want to score goals. I’ve spoken to him [Erik ten Hag] about putting me in the box for Corners as well because usually I’m on the edge of the box but, you know, I want to be in the box and I want to be where the goals are scored.”
Having started the game on the left flank, Rashford was later moved across to the center forward position when Alejandro Garnacho replaced Anthony Martial. When asked which of these positions he prefers to play in, the England star replied:
“More often than not I prefer to play on the left but if there’s a weakness in the middle or if there’s a certain style of player that I feel like I can exploit then I like to have the freedom to try and move and try and do that.”
Rashford also discussed his goal aim for the 2022/23 campaign, Revealing he is keen to score 23 goals in order to beat his career best tally of 22 scored back in 2019/20:
“Every forward has a number that they always want to try and reach, and for me it’s just to score more than I’ve ever scored before in a season so I think it’s 22 or 23, something like that. I need to try and keep scoring goals and keep effecting the games.”