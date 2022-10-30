Marcus Rashford reflects on 100th Man Utd goal & improved form under Erik ten Hag
Marcus Rashford has discussed his 100th Man Utd goal and admitted that the change in ‘energy’ at Old Trafford this season has contributed to his upturn in form.
The wide forward had been on 98 club goals since early October, but added two in the last few days – firstly against FC Sheriff in the Europa League, and against West Ham on Sunday in the Premier League.
Rashford’s stunning first half header proved not only to be his 100th for the club, but also the winner in a hotly contested affair at Old Trafford.
Speaking after the game to Sky Sports about the century of goals, Rashford said: “It’s [the 100th goal] has been on my mind for the last couple of games but we’ve been winning games so I’ve been happy you know. I’ve just been waiting for it to come and thankfully today it came, so yeah, now we just prepare for the next game.”
When told that Sunday’s Winner was the seventh header he scored for Man Utd, Rashford joked: “It’s not bad but I need to be scoring a few more headers though.”
Rashford also took the time to discuss the Improvements in his form, stating: “It’s a completely different energy around the club and the training ground so that for a start puts me in a better head space.
“I just feel really motivated now and I think I struggled sometimes before with mental things, not really my own performance, but it was other things off the pitch and that’s the biggest difference from last season.
“Too often last season I wasn’t in the right headspace for every game.”