Marcus Rashford offside explained by ex Premier League referee

When the manager of the team who scored admits that he’d have been annoyed at the goal, you know something’s not 100% right, but one former Premier League referee thinks Marcus Rashford’s offside in the Manchester Derby was an open and shut case.

However, after a conversation between Assistant Darren Cann and referee Stuart Attwell saw the goal overturned, before United went on to score the winner.

It was no surprise that anyone connected to City was annoyed at the decision and even United boss Erik ten Hag accepted their position, saying, “I can see it from the other side as well,” the United boss told BT Sport.

However, former Premier League official Chris Foy, writing in his Daily Mail column explained that Attwell and Cann were correct to give the goal.

“It’s no surprise that opinions are divided over Manchester United’s equalizer but I can see absolutely no reason why the goal shouldn’t have stood,” he penned.

“Assistant Darren Cann raised his flag after Bruno Fernandes put the ball in the net, because Marcus Rashford had been in an offside position when the ball was played through.

“Referee Stuart Attwell consulted Cann and between them they agreed that Rashford had not Touched the ball nor had any impact on a City player.

“The offside law, Law 11, says a player can be penalized if he’s interfering with an opponent by making an obvious action ‘which clearly impacts on the ability of an opponent to play the ball.'”

Fernandes celebrates his goal while City players protest. Image: Alamy

Essentially, as Foy wrote later, the decision was subjective and was decided on whether or not Rashford’s run towards the ball changed anything for the defenders.

Speaking about his part, Akanji told BBC Sport, “I saw Rashford, he was clearly offside, so I played him offside.

“He runs until the last second and he stops when the ball is in front of him and he’s right in front of [goalkeeper Ederson]ready to score the goal, because Bruno Fernandes is shouting [at] him.”

The center back chose to stop running because Rashford was in an offside position so in that scenario, had the striker then stopped running, Fernandes would still have beaten the defender to the ball to score.