Marcus Performing Arts Center Names MLK Day Contest Winners

The Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) has announced the student winners of its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. art, speech, and writing contests. The winners will be celebrated at the 39th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration, which will take place on Monday, January 16 at the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

This event is presented by Bader Philanthropies, Inc., and is coordinated by the MLK Steering Committee. The Celebration will begin at 4:00pm in Uihlein Hall and will feature remarks from elected officials as well as performances by Antoine Reynolds, Sr. and the Vincent High School Choir. The theme for this year’s program is “Working Toward a World of Peace,” taken from Dr. King’s essay printed in the October 1966 edition of Ebony.

Dr. King’s message of nonviolence, social policy, integration, black nationalism, the ethics of love and hope, and his many Testimonies have been shared through the Voices of youth for the past 39 years in Milwaukee, West Bend, and surrounding school districts, Empowering and moving entries from students.

The full list of this year’s contest winners can be found at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts website, and Additionally Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Teacher of the Year Award will be presented to Cara Slingerland from Riverside University High School for her outstanding efforts and dedication in encouraging students to use their voice through the annual Dr. King contests.

“Bader Philanthropies, Inc. is proud to support this long-standing community event at the Marcus Performing Arts Center,” said Bridgett Gonzalez, Program Officer at Bader Philanthropies, Inc. “The contests and Celebration are a Meaningful and Empowering way for our youth to learn about the life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

This community event is free and open to the public, no tickets are required to attend, and complimentary parking will be available in the Marcus Center Parking Structure. It is an opportunity to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and to hear from the winners of this year’s student contests, as well as to listen to performances and speeches from local officials. Overall it is a great way to honor Dr. King’s message of peace and brotherhood, cooperation, and peace. For more information, visit the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts website.