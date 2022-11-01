Marcus Performing Arts Center CEO Kendra Whitlock Ingram to depart

President and CEO Kendra Whitlock Ingram will leave the Marcus Performing Arts Center in January.

Ingram is heading east to become president and CEO of The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, a nonprofit arts organization that programs and presents in multiple venues in the downtown arts district. Ingram has Pittsburgh roots — she earned her bachelor’s degree in music education at Duquesne University and her parents live an hour away.

Ingram “achieved a lot in a short period of time,” said MPAC board president Ray Wilson. Among other accomplishments, she helped elevate the profile of the Marcus around the country, he said, citing Ingram’s national connections. Ingram is a member of the Broadway League board of governors and a Tony Awards voter.

Wilson also saluted Ingram’s commitment to racial equity, diversity and inclusion. In 2021, she and MPAC launched a REDI plan, with numerical goals, designed to make the composition of Marcus staff, performers and volunteers more closely resemble its community. That plan includes a goal of a board of directors that is 50% Black, Indigenous and people of color by 2025.

Ingram is the first woman and person of color to lead the MPAC.

She also increased the Marcus’ programming beyond its signature Broadway series, adding dance, jazz, National Geographic Live and student Matinee series. Revenue from those programs is increasingly important to MPAC’s future, Wilson said.

