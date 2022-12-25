Marcus Morris: 2023 Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 11)

BALLER MOVE: Add in 14+ Team Leagues

ROSTERED IN: 21% of Leagues

ANALYSIS: It’s been 31 games through Christmas. You can count them by the times Marcus Morris has started for the Clips, as that’s been the case all year long. MM has been on the court for the tip-off action each and every time and he’s averaging 30 MPG of playing time.

The efficiency has been absolutely bad, mind you, but that’s more a result of the large playing time than anything else. Morris is putting up around 25 FPPG this season while doing it mostly in the points and rebounds categories.

Morris has dropped 10+ points in nine consecutive games through Christmas while he’s hit at least one 3-point shot in 11 games straight, dating all the way back to Nov. 29 to find the last time he didn’t accomplish the feat.

The Marcus of the Twins is not hoisting the most shots in the league, obviously, but he’s still averaging 10 FGA per game while hitting 41% of them from the field in December and a bit-better 44% through the full season.

It sounds like a low threshold, but Morris and Al Horford are the only two players in the NBA contributing 2+ 3PM per game while also pulling down 5+ RPG and turning the ball over less than one TOPG.

