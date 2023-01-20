Marcus Adams Looking to Take Syracuse Basketball Official Visit

Syracuse basketball extended an offer to versatile wing Marcus Adams out of Narbonne High in California last month. He has been in constant communication with the Orange staff ever since.

“It’s been Coach Boeheim, really,” Adams said. “I’ve spoken to one of the assistants and Coach Boeheim three times. It’s really just like ‘hey how are you doing’ and looking at stuff. How I can be used in the program and stuff like that. All the stuff a Coach usually talks to you about. I’ve been talking to the Assistant about setting up an official to go there. It should be by the end of the month.”

