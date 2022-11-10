Marcos’ goal: Build 1M low-cost housing every year

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is eyeing to build at least one million units of low-cost housing every year as part of his administration’s effort to address the backlog in the country.

At the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summits in Cambodia on Thursday, Marcos admitted that the Philippines is currently facing a housing shortfall of about six million units.

“And that is why we have taken on a very aggressive housing program,” Marcos said in a Roundtable meeting with Cambodian business leaders.

“So we are aiming for one million homes, one million low-cost and socialized homes a year. It is an ambitious number but we will try very, very hard,” he added.

The President noted that the problems the lack of housing brings “extend into the social side.”

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for The Manila Times’ daily newsletters By signing up with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and agree to the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

“It becomes a problem for the rest of society when people don’t have homes,” Marcos said.

In building houses, the President likewise explained that “you cannot just build a house, you have to build a community”.

“Otherwise, it is not practical for people to live there. So there has to be schools nearby, work cannot be farther, commute cannot be more than one hour, there has to be a marketplace, all of this. The transportation is easy to get to,” he added.

In September, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) launched the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino program, which aims to build one million housing units every year or a total of six million at the end of the term of Marcos.

According to the DHSUD, project construction has begun in various locations across the country.



