Marco Asensio would be out of Real Madrid! His UCL goal won’t change anything

Asensio during a match

September 14, 2022, 17:01 hs

Since he joined Real Madrid in 2016, everyone thought he could really be a legendary player at the Bernabeú. If you just look up his Highlights on any video platform, you could compare him to the best players in the world. Unfortunately, Marco Asensio has been reduced to those Genius moments. Right now, Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t use him.

And of course, the legendary Italian Coach is in his right to bench the 26-year-old footballer. Since he took over as manager, Real Madrid won the Spanish league and even the Champions League, and for most games, Asensio wasn’t really a big part of the squad. We could say it’s been mainly due to his low level after his ACL injury in 2019.

Also, he hasn’t been a part of the main Real Madrid Squad because there is no place for him on the 4-3-3 formation that Ancelotti prefers for the team. But he is not the only player who was affected by this system; Isco has already Abandoned the club and moved to Sevilla trying to get fit for Stealing a spot for the Spanish Squad that’ll be in Qatar.

Which is his next move?

Since his Furious reaction when they informed him he wouldn’t play against Mallorca, everybody started to think he would clearly look to move after the World Cup. Which team would be interested in him? Most of them are from the Premier League: Arsenal, who are trying to return to the Champions League, Liverpool, and Manchester United. Can you imagine Marco Asensio playing alongside Mohamed Salah or even Cristiano Ronaldo (again)?