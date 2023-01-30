Marck Espejo, Bryan Bagunas banner invitees to SEAG-bound men’s volleyball pool – Manila Bulletin

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) has released a 19-player list for the men’s team that will see action in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in May.

The PH men’s volleyball team hopes to avenge its fifth-place finish at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam last year. (File Photo)

Marck Espejo and Bryan Bagunas banner the list of invited players that also includes Ish Polvorosa, Joshua Umandal, Manuel Sumanguid III, JP Bugaoan, Chumason Njigha, Vince Lorenzo, Kim Dayandante and Vince Mangulabnan.

Also invited are Jade Disquitado, Kim Malabunga, and Collegiate players Jan Sumagui, Rwemzel Taguibolos, Leo Ordiales, Joseph Bello, Jay dela Noche, Noel Kampton and Michael Buddin.

The players are instructed to confirm until Feb. 3 their interest to join the pool.

The PH men’s team is expected to avenge its fifth-place finish at the 31st SEAG edition in Vietnam last year after clinching the historic silver medal in the 2019 edition that the country hosted.

Coach Odjie Mamon has been tapped to handle the Squad on an interim basis after Dante Alinsunurin was relieved of his coaching duties.

Meanwhile, the Women’s pool has reportedly been practicing under Brazilian Coach Jorge Souza de Brito.

Alyssa Valdez and Jia De Guzman lead the Women’s pool that also has Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, Ced Domingo, Kyla Atienza, Cherry Nunag, Kat Tolentino, Mylene Paat, Angel Cayuna, Mika Reyes, Kath Arado, Del Palomata, Jules Samonte, MJ Philips, Lea Pelega and Risa Nogales.