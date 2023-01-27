March Call to Artists by Putnam Arts Council

March is members month, and the Putnam Arts Council hopes to see new and familiar faces as we celebrate art and artists! All are welcome to attend the opening reception for our Annual Members Art Exhibition on Saturday, March 11th beginning at 2pm in the A. Eric Arctander Gallery at Belle Levine Art Center, 521 Kennicut Hill Road, Mahopac.

To participate in this exhibit, which is a benefit of membership, PAC member artists (18 years and over) are invited to enter one piece of original fine art. Please see the exhibit prospectus, which is available at our website, putnamartscouncil.com or by calling 845-803-8622, for details on fees and restrictions. Work must be hand delivered to the Art Center on Wednesday, March 1 from 3-6pm or Sunday, March 5 from 2-5pm. All work must be received by 5pm on Sunday, March 5. Artists can renew or join the Arts Council when delivering work or 24/7 on our website.

The exhibit will remain on view through March 26th with gallery hours Tuesday – Friday 1-4pm, Sunday, March 19 & 26 from 2-4 or by appointment (gallery is closed on March 12). A free closing event on the 26thth will include an opportunity to interact with exhibiting artists and will begin at 3pm.

Our 2022 Celebration was well attended by artists, families and friends who enjoyed work created by 70+ artists featuring a variety of media, styles, and subject matter. We look forward to a very successful 2023 show with lots of art, artists, and audience.

Barn in Snowpainting by PAC member Joe Pizzuti