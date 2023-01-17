Marcelo Bielsa: The options for the Mexican Football Federation if ‘El Loco’ rejects the job

Marcelo Bielsa is the dream of the FMF and the main candidate for the vacant Mexican National Team manager role. David Faitelson, ESPN journalist, Revealed that the Argentinian was the favorite for the job and also presented a list of managers in case ‘El Loco’ rejects the offer. Miguel Herrera heads the list, although there are other names that Mexican football will know well.

The same source indicates that the FMF, led by Yon de Luisa, already have in mind various names in the event that the ex-Leeds boss says no. The list is divided into two: Mexican Managers and foreign managers, but only those who have Mexican football experience. Miguel Herrera, Ricardo Ferretti and Ignacio Ambriz are all part of the first list.

Full screen Miguel Herrera, then-head Coach of Tigres on October 16, 2022. Jose Luis Melgarejo

Meanwhile, on the second list are names such as Matías Almeyda, Antonio Mohamed, Guillermo Almada and Juan Carlos Osorio. The FMF wants to have the candidate as soon as possible and the deadline is reportedly 30 January, as the first task for the manager would be to win the Gold Cup this year.

Ex-manager Gerardo Martino left the Mexican National Team after the disappointing exit from the World Cup in which his side failed to get out of the group stage for the first time in seven editions of the tournament. As well as this, there was confusion and negativity towards the Squad they selected for the competition in Qatar, as many of Mexico’s younger talents were not selected, with the Coach preferring to go for older, more experienced players instead.