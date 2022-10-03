Marcellus, Westhill volleyball have impressive weeks – Eagle News Online

CENTRAL NEW YORK – Girls volleyball teams from Marcellus and Skaneateles continued to rack up victories before they both tested themselves at last Saturday’s Baldwinsville Fall Fling Tournament.

Skaneateles was quite impressive in last Monday’s match against Cazenovia, claiming this latest Laker Duel in a 25-19, 25-17, 25-13 Sweep led by Kate Raddant’s seven kills, four aces and 14 digs.

Ayla Pas’cal still had enough time to amass 13 kills and Bella Shoenborn seven kills in front of Maddy Bender, who earned 30 assists and four aces. Alice Bender (19 digs) and Katie Combs (13 digs) also excelled on defense.

Two nights later, Skaneateles handled Phoenix 25-15 in the first two sets and 25-19 in the third. Maddy Bender had 16 assists and nine digs, Cydney Pitman getting seven assists as Pas’cal earned eight kills and two blocks. Raddant had five kills, three aces and seven digs.

Marcellus was back on the court Thursday, sweeping Institute of Technology Central 25-17, 25-8, 25-14 as Chloe Kutruff got 23 assists. Willow Stahl had four aces to match Kutruff as Bella Palen had six kills, with Carly Hopper and Ellie DeMarie getting five kills apiece.

Westhillsitting atop the state Class B rankings, put away Homer last Tuesday, taking the first set 25-18 and the next two sets by equal 25-14 margins as Ava Baty managed 16 assists, five aces and five digs.

Allison Lancette finished with 12 kills, while Janiah Robinson, Sofia Dimovski and Eva Tarolli had six kills apiece. Hannah Schmitz earned 11 assists and Dimovski contributed four aces.

A 25-9, 25-4, 25-13 romp over Mexico followed, the Warriors recording 21 aces, eight of them by Jocelyn Caputo to go with five kills. Tarolli added six aces as Baty gained 16 assists.

West Genesee started its week with a 25-11, 25-13, 25-13 win over Corcoran where Olivia Snyder had six aces and Isabel Gardner four aces. Alaina Dudzinski finished with a team-best four kills.

Sweeping Henninger 25-7, 25-6, 25-10 on Thursday night, the Wildcats saw Celia Spicer earn six aces and five kills, with Snyder recording eight assists.

Solvay won in three sets over Bishop Ludden 25-23, 26-24, 25-21 last Monday as Ashley Filicia had 11 assists, six aces and six digs, with Neveah Baker getting 24 digs.

A day later, Ludden found himself in a long battle with Cato-Meridian, winning the first set 25-19 and dropping the next two to the Blue Devils 25-19 and 25-20.

Close to defeat in the fourth, the Gaelic Knights pulled it out 25-23 and then dominated the final set 15-7 as Fink got 12 assists, six aces and five digs. Bridget Dunham had nine kills and 13 digs, Murray added 11 assists and six kills. Serena Royal had five aces and Jordyn Howard five kills.

Solvay won again on Wednesday night, sweeping Hannibal 25-12, 25-13, 25-10. Filicia served up 11 aces, Hannah Haase adding five aces and 12 digs as Baker got four aces and 14 digs.

On Thursday night, Ludden, overcoming a lopsided defeat in the first set, beat Hamilton 14-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19. Dunham’s nine kills and 12 digs led the way as Fink got 11 assists, seven digs, four kills and three aces, with Murray contributing 12 assists and Kye Berette-Fitzgerald earning 11 digs.

In Friday’s 25-11,25-17, 25-14 sweep of Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, Solvay improved to 6-5 as Haase and Lisa Mendez both got five aces, with Filica accumulating six kills, 13 assists and four aces.

Jordan-Elbridge lost in four sets to Phoenix last Monday, splitting the first two sets before a tight third set turned things in the Firebirds’ favor in a 25-22, 24-26, 26-24, 25-18 decision. Sydney Parsons had seven aces as Sarah Lane got 19 digs, Kendra Anderson 15 digs and Taylor Eaton 14 digs.

But JE turned it around Wednesday, sweeping APW 25-17, 25-13, 25-17. Brooke Chiaramonte had 10 assists and five aces, with Sarah Lane getting seven assists, five kills, six digs and two aces.

On Friday, against Cazenovia, JE lost the first two sets 25-8 and 25-13, turned it around with 25-20 and 25-16 wins in the next two sets, but lost the final set 15-9 as Eaton had seven Kills and Lane eight assists, plus nine digs.