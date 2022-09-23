Marcas Grant’s Week 3 Sleepers

While we’re talking about the Patriots passing game, let’s turn our attention to the wide receivers. You’d be hard-pressed to find any Fantasy Managers who were eager to pick up parts of the New England receiving room this offseason. For good reason. It’s filled with a collection of pieces that have so far been less than the sum of its parts. Its leader is Meyers, a player who was so touchdown-challenged that you might as well have been playing “Yub Nub” Underneath the team celebration when he finally scored.

So why am I touting Meyers this week? Well, if there’s a Pats receiver you want, he’s the one. He’s the leader in routes run, targets and air yards — and it’s not close in the latter two categories. Meanwhile, Baltimore’s secondary has had its issues in the first two weeks. Missed assignments and big plays were the headlines for the Ravens in the Week 2 loss to Miami, but they were having a tough time handling the Dolphins receivers even before that big fourth quarter. In Week 1, the Jets trio of Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore snagged 15 passes for 178 yards on 27 targets. I’m not sold on the Patriots offense overall yet. You’ll have to pick your spots when to use them, but this could be one of them.